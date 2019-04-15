The collision took place on the B3233 at the junction with North Lane at around 10.30pm and involved a small white van and a motorcycle.

The rider suffered serious leg injuries as a result and was taken to North Devon District Hospital. The driver of the van was uninjured.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or observed either vehicle travelling along the B3233 prior to the incident taking place.

Anyone with information is urged to call 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 953 of 13/04/19.