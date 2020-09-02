Sandra Osborne delivered papers in the Roundswell and Bickington area alongside family members for well over two decades before she died in March at the age of 68.

Her husband Terry, who ‘helped out’ with Sandra whenever possible in that time, is carrying on the round and said he hopes to do so for as long as possible.

Terry said: “As a family we must have been doing it for well over 25 years. My son Mark started it at school, then when he left Sandra thought she would try it and was still doing it all those years later.

“I promised her if I could I would try to carry it on, and my granddaughter helps where she can. We’ll see how it goes.

Sandra and Terry Osborne. Picture: Contributed Sandra and Terry Osborne. Picture: Contributed

“It was good for us both when we retired. It gave us a focal point of the week and gave us exercise.

“She never had a bad word to say to anybody and would go out of her way to help anybody else. She gave me the best 40 years of my life.”

As Sandra’s funeral was during the coronavirus lockdown, the family hopes to hold a memorial service later in the year, and have set up a Just Giving page to raise money for The Encephalitis Society.

Donations can also be made through WS Gayton and Son Funeral Directors.