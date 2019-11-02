The milestone for the county was reached at the British Hen Welfare Trust during a rehoming weekend at the charity's South Zeal, Okehampton and Rose Ash, South Molton, sites.

The charity has also rehomed more than 600,000 birds nationwide.

It was from Rose Ash - also home to the charity headquarters of Hen Central - where the 100,000th Devon hen was rehomed.

The lucky lady was one of three girls taken home by Gabby Hews and her son Jack, who live in Instow and have rehomed several flocks of ex-battery hens to enjoy a free-range home in the family's garden.

Gabby, who has another son called Aaron, said: "We were so excited to hear we were rehoming the 100,000th girl for Devon! "We really couldn't believe it! We have called her Lucky; Jack was so thrilled, they are his girls.

"We feel really lucky to able to give these girls their forever homes, and we have been rehoming hens for around nine years."

Charity founder Jane Howorth MBE, who handed over the 100,000th hen, said: "It's astonishing to think an idea which began with 36 hens in the back of my Mini Metro more than 15 years ago has resulted in 100,000 hens finding homes in Devon alone.

"That's not to mention the other 630,000-plus hens who have found homes across the UK, all of whom are now enjoying a free-range retirement as much-loved pets."

Find out more about the charity at https://www.bhwt.org.uk/ .