Local volunteers have urged more people to sign up to the 'Betty's 5p Pots' scheme - started by Betty Frith of RNLI Hertford in 2014 - which was picked up by Appledore in 2017.

They have been collecting the small jars that have been used by The Commodore Hotel Instow, or the Queen Anne Café in Barnstaple, originally used for marmalade and jams, and wash them ready for re-use.

Appledore organiser Anthea John then labels them, and makes them available as mini collection pots for 5p pieces, with Barclays of Bideford handling the returned coins.

She said: "It's a labour of love but it is so rewarding to see each little pot returned to us full of five pence pieces.

"A full pot holds around £2, although I have to be careful to weed out the occasional foreign coin that finds its way in. I then make them up into the £5 coin bags ready for the bank."

Would you like to get involved? Just pick up an empty pot from any of the outlets listed here, and return it once it is full - The Commodore Hotel Instow, Heards the Butchers in Westward Ho!, Market Street Kitchen or The Quay Gift Shop in Appledore, or from Appledore RNLI itself.