Best-selling author Ann Cleeves to visit Ilfracombe

Author Ann Cleeves will soon be coming to Ilfracombe to talk about filming the ITV series based on her book, and to launch the paperback of her new Matthew Venn novel The Heron’s Cry.

She has chosen to use the event to raise vital funds for Ilfracombe RNLI, a cause very close to her heart.

Join Ann Cleeves, bestselling author of Vera Stanhope and the Shetland series, for a special event with television producer, Angie Daniell, about the making of the ITV Drama The Long Call.

They will discuss the transition from book to screen, filming in North Devon, and the latest novel in the Detective Matthew Venn series, The Heron’s Cry, where he investigates a sinister murder among a group of artists

The Long Call was filmed at various locations in North Devon last summer and the series was shown last autumn. Locations included Ilfracombe Harbour, Oxford Grove, Ilfracombe, Crow Point, Appledore and Barnstaple.

Leading actors Pearl Mackie and Ben Aldridge - Credit: ITV

While the series was set in a fictional town, stars including Neil Morrisey, Ben Aldridge, Anita Dobson, Doctor Who’s Pearl Mackie, and Martin Shaw were spotted at various very real locations and venues around the region during filming. Ann’s second novel in the Matthew Venn series, The Heron’s Cry, is also set in North Devon. Each ticket holder to this event will be given a signed copy.

Ann has personally chosen to support Ilfracombe RNLI with this event as the RNLI is a cause very close to her heart, she said: “The RNLI has always been special for me. When we lived on the tidal island of Hilbre, my husband Tim was ringing wading birds with a friend when they were both caught by the tide and swept out to sea. They'd been ill-prepared and were very lucky.

“A visitor to the island saw what had happened, broke into the coastguard look-out and called the inshore lifeboat. The lifeboat was already out on exercise and arrived in time to save both men's lives.”

The event, The Long Call: from page to screen, will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Landmark Theatre, Ilfracombe. To book call 01271 316523 or visit www.landmark-ilfracombe.com

Each ticket includes a signed copy of her new book and a donation to RNLI Ilfracombe.