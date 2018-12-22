The aftermath of the incident at Berry Down Cross. Picture: Kathryn Munns The aftermath of the incident at Berry Down Cross. Picture: Kathryn Munns

Kathryn Munns was having dinner with her partner, mother and step-father on December 5 when the incident happened at the house at Berry Down Cross.

After hearing a loud bang, the family got up to investigate, fearing a vehicle may have gone into the house.

“We have had so many incidents like this before we thought someone had crashed into the house again,” said 27-year-old Kathryn.

“My step-dad’s car, my mum’s and mine had all been in a line facing the road, and I thought someone had stolen my car, because it wasn’t there.

The aftermath of the incident at Berry Down Cross. Picture: Kathryn Munns The aftermath of the incident at Berry Down Cross. Picture: Kathryn Munns

“They came straight through our drive and ploughed into my car, pushing it back 50 metres and into a 180 degree spin. Their car has gone through our garden and into the wall at the back of it.

“All three cars were damaged and two of them are complete write-offs.

“Someone could have been killed. It’s really unsettled us all.

“It’s not just us either. If someone had been coming around the bend the other way there could have been a serious accident.”

Kathryn said the family had experienced plenty of similar incidents since they moved into the home three years ago. On one occasion a vehicle drove into the house, causing structural damage.

Now the family is calling on Devon County Council to help make the road safer.

“It’s the latest of at least 10 incidents since we have been here and we’ve only been here for three years,” said Kathryn.

“There are signs for the bend and to reduce speed but they are very small.

“We get so many people travelling at stupid speeds and we’ve had to install cctv because of the amount of incidents.

“We just want to get this road sorted. One of us could have been out there and it doesn’t bear thinking about if someone had been.”

Police confirmed the driver had been reported for driving without due care and attention.

Devon County Council said it would not be able to comment until the incident had been investigated.