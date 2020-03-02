The road at Berry Down Cross will be closed for five days from Monday, March 16 while new measures are introduced.

A 40mph speed limit is being introduced as part of the scheme and new signs will be installed to highlight the change.

A number of other measures are also being installed to give motorists advance warning of the sharp bend at Berry Down. These include solar-powered road studs, which illuminate constantly throughout the hours of darkness, and high friction surfacing.

New signs, which are activated by vehicles approaching at excessive speed, will also warn drivers of the upcoming bend and the advisable maximum speed of 20mph.

The scene at the house at Berry Down Cross after a crash in August 2019. Picture: Kathryn Munns The scene at the house at Berry Down Cross after a crash in August 2019. Picture: Kathryn Munns

The road is due to re-open on Saturday, March 21.

The measures come after a series of accidents at the junction, including an incident where a car drove into the side of a house at the cross.

Councillor Stuart Hughes, Devon County Council's cabinet member for highway management, said: "This road has a history of collisions so I'm sure everyone will welcome these improvements.

"A number of additional measures such as the signs and road studs will make it clear to motorists that they're approaching a sharp bend and hopefully it will encourage motorists to take extra care on this road."

Councillor Andrea Davis, Devon County Councillor for Combe Martin Rural, said: "We want traffic to slow down on the A3123 and hopefully the introduction of these measures will make drivers think twice about the speed they're travelling and to pay attention to the layout of the road."

The road closure will stretch from Smythen Cross to Berry Down Cross and will also take in the section of the A3123 from the junction with Long Lane to the junction with Dudmoor Lane.

A diversion will be signed via the B3230 to Chambercombe, A399 Watermouth and Combe Martin and then the A3123, and vice versa.