The Devon Outlaws cars taking on the Benidorm Bangers 2019. The Devon Outlaws cars taking on the Benidorm Bangers 2019.

The Devon Outlaws are taking on the Benidorm Bangers rally for the third year running, with money raised this year going to Northam Care Trust.

The group has three teams, with two coming from North Devon, which will set off from London’s ACE Cafe on April 23.

From there they will spend four days navigating through France and Spain before finishing in Benidorm on April 27.

The teams dropped in at Northam Care Trust’s Rose Hill Activity Centre on Friday (April 12) to show off the race-ready motors.

The Devon Outlaws team with staff and adults from Northam Care Trust at Rose Hill Activity Centre. The Devon Outlaws team with staff and adults from Northam Care Trust at Rose Hill Activity Centre.

“We choose a different charity every year, and this is a local charity doing good work that any one of us could at some stage need to call on,” said Devon Outlaws’ Matthew Mahony.

“For six of us it’s the third year in a row that we’re doing it. It’s a bit of a jolly for us. We all enjoy it and have fun and it’s great to be able to do something for our community at the same time.”

Northam Care Trust offers residential care and support for adults with profound physical and learning disabilities at three lodges, as well as running the activity centre.

Dr Len Lofts, CEO of Northam Care Trust, said: “As a charity we are massively dependant on charitable contributions. Something like this is fantastic for us as it raises vital funds, as well as spreading what we do far and wide.”

To donate to Devon Outlaws’ Benidorm Bangers’ journey, visit their Just Giving page

