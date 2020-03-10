At the age of 17 years, terrier cross Bella is the oldest resident at Dogs Trust Ilfracombe and through no fault of her own, as her beloved owner passed away.

Rehoming centre manager Elise Watson said: 'It's always sad when older dogs come to us after their whole world has changed but Bella is slowly starting to come out of her shell and has been placed in a temporary foster home so he can continue to enjoy the home comforts she is used to.

'We are looking for a calm and quiet home for Bella with owners who'll provide her with plenty of company and fuss, as well as give her plenty of time to settle in and allow her true character to shine through.

'She has built a wonderful bond with her foster carer and enjoys a couple of short walks a day, followed by 40 winks in her bed.'

If you can offer Bella or another older dog a home, please call 0203 879 0536.