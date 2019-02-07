Fire fighters battled a major thatched roof blaze at the Bell Inn at Parkham in 2017. Picture: Tony Gussin Fire fighters battled a major thatched roof blaze at the Bell Inn at Parkham in 2017. Picture: Tony Gussin

On ‘Valentine’s eve’ in 2017 fire swept through the 13th century pub, destroying the thatched roof completely within hours and leaving the cob walls still smouldering three days later.

On Wednesday, February 13 it will be officially reopened by 101-year-old Mrs Johns, who has lived opposite the pub for most of her life.

The ribbon cutting ceremony is at 12.30pm, with lunch being served from noon, including a complementary glass of bubbly.

The 2017 blaze saw 80 fire fighters battle to douse the flames while saving much of the furniture, fittings and pictures from the walls, all of which have been stored and now reused to help recreate the pub.

The Bell Inn roof was gutted, as well as inside, but agreta deal of furniture was saved. Picture: Tony Gussin The Bell Inn roof was gutted, as well as inside, but agreta deal of furniture was saved. Picture: Tony Gussin

Landlord and landlady Michael and Rachel Sanders have worked closely with English Heritage to rebuild the listed pub, ensuring it maintains all it period charms whilst introducing some new features.

Michael said: “It’s been a challenging two years, but we could not have done it without the help and support of our friends and neighbours.

“We’re so excited to be back in business in The Bell Inn once more.”