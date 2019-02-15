Ali and Mark Singer spent £500 on a large roadside sign directing people top Beaconside House, near Bideford, which Ali said is often tricky for people to find.

But on Wednesday night the sign went missing and Mark drove around the local area trying to find it.

When he did, he discovered the the 8ft-wide vinyl sign had been slashed, with the frame broken, and thrown over a wall into a roadside verge.

She said: “I’m originally from London and I am just gobsmacked that we live in a small village in Devon and this could happen.

The Beaconside banner before it was vandalised on Wednesday night. Picture: Contributed The Beaconside banner before it was vandalised on Wednesday night. Picture: Contributed

“It’s not even that it was taken – it’s the fact someone actually slashed it.”

In a bid to find justice, Ali said the couple is offering a free night’s stay in the honeymoon cottage for anyone who can identify the culprit.

Anyone who has any information can contact Ali or Mark on 01237 465118.