Published: 10:45 AM October 1, 2021 Updated: 10:47 AM October 1, 2021

The Museum of Barnstaple and the North Devon Development Trust have announced that the 'Friends of Barnstaple Museum' scheme is being relaunched.

By becoming a 'Friend of the Museum', you will be actively supporting your community's museum and get to enjoy exclusive benefits such as informative talks about local history and special member-only events, including a free wine-tasting event, being held on November 9.

Anyone who would like to find out more before joining, is invited to come along to an informal coffee and cake information event on Tuesday, October 12, between 10.30am and 2pm in the museum's learning room.

Museum Curator, Alison Mills, said: "Whilst the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon welcomes all visitors, by becoming a 'Friend' you will be helping to positively support the museum, as it reflects the history and community of North Devon. There is a small fee for membership, which helps to cover the cost of the exclusive member events held throughout the year."

To become a 'Friend of the Museum', simply visit the museum website, or ask at the museum's reception desk, fill out a form and pay the membership fee.

If you provide an email address, you will also be automatically subscribed to a regular email bulletin, full of information about news and events happening at the museum.

Please note that any membership applied for now will last until the end of December 2022.