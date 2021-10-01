News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Devon Gazette > News

Become a Friend of the Museum of Barnstaple & North Devon

person

Joseph Bulmer

Published: 10:45 AM October 1, 2021    Updated: 10:47 AM October 1, 2021
The Museum of Barnstaple & North Devon

The Museum of Barnstaple & North Devon - Credit: NDC

The Museum of Barnstaple and the North Devon Development Trust have announced that the 'Friends of Barnstaple Museum' scheme is being relaunched. 

By becoming a 'Friend of the Museum', you will be actively supporting your community's museum and get to enjoy exclusive benefits such as informative talks about local history and special member-only events, including a free wine-tasting event, being held on November 9.  

Anyone who would like to find out more before joining, is invited to come along to an informal coffee and cake information event on Tuesday, October 12, between 10.30am and 2pm in the museum's learning room. 

Museum Curator, Alison Mills, said: "Whilst the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon welcomes all visitors, by becoming a 'Friend' you will be helping to positively support the museum, as it reflects the history and community of North Devon. There is a small fee for membership, which helps to cover the cost of the exclusive member events held throughout the year." 

To become a 'Friend of the Museum', simply visit the museum website, or ask at the museum's reception desk, fill out a form and pay the membership fee. 

If you provide an email address, you will also be automatically subscribed to a regular email bulletin, full of information about news and events happening at the museum. 

You may also want to watch:

Please note that any membership applied for now will last until the end of December 2022. 

Most Read

  1. 1 History-making Barnstaple fair hailed success
  2. 2 North Devon MP Selaine Saxby receives parliamentary promotion
  3. 3 Mercy for Lynton farm shop keeper who grew cannabis
  1. 4 'No Fuel' - Panic buying and fuel shortages hit North Devon
  2. 5 42 positive Covid-19 cases at Chulmleigh College - Extra measures put in place
  3. 6 Staff at Wimpy Barnstaple receive special bonus
  4. 7 Extinction Rebellion celebrate Big Green Week in Barnstaple
  5. 8 £34,000 raised for plumber Jed Mason with stage four cancer in less than 48 hours
  6. 9 30,000 Devon households to be hit by end of Universal Credit uplift
  7. 10 Celebrations as gate to Pilton's Manning's Pit officially opened
Barnstaple News
North Devon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cleverdons on Mill Street in Bideford

One of Bideford's oldest tea rooms sold at auction

Joseph Bulmer

person
Exeter Crown Court

Clubber denies headbutt assault in Barnstaple

Court Reporter

Logo Icon
Butchers Row and Barnstaple Pannier Market

New details on Barnstaple town centre regeneration revealed

Joseph Bulmer

person
Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Barnstaple dealer says £3,100 stash in loft was poor quality

Court Reporter

Logo Icon