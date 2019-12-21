Now in its sixth year, the Fremington Trailblazers Running Club event will see around 500 runners, many in fancy dress, take on the 5k charity run.

Led by the fox, the runners will set off from Fremington Manor at 10.30am, go around the back lanes and then go down to Fremington Quay before the final sprint finish through the woods to Fremington Green.

And they'll all be hoping they have beaten the naughty fox back to the finish line.

The event is supporting members of Fremington Trailblazers competing in the Virgin London Marathon in 2020.

All profits will be split between their charities Children's Hospice South West, Calvert Kielder, MIND, Sense and the Mental Health Foundation.

Due to its popularity and race limit of 600, this year's race is pre-registration only.

More details and the link to register online can be found on Fremington Trailblazers Facebook page or www.fremingtontrailblazers.co.uk .