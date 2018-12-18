The annual run hosted by Fremington Trailblazers Running Club starts at 10.30am from The Fox pub.

The multi-terrain event sees runners in fancy dress (optional but recommended) attempting to cross the finish line before ‘the fox’ who set off two minutes after everyone else.

Prizes and spot prizes will be given. Children 14 and under must run with an adult as a team - to qualify for a prize and a time, they must cross the finish line together.

There’s a nip of port for all finishers and sweets for the children. Hot drinks and bacon rolls will be available and the bar at the Fox will be open from 11am.

This event is supporting members of the Fremington Trailblazers competing in the Virgin London Marathon in 2019.

Frank Biederman, event organiser, said: “Beat the Fox has become a very popular event in Fremington, last year 420 runners enjoyed it, it’s suitable for all abilities of runners.

“It’s a great way to grab some fresh air and catch up with friends and family over the Christmas period, I am really excited again for this years run.”

All profits will be split between their charities: ChemoHero, Whizz Kidz, Tuberous Sclerosis Association and Mind.

Advance registration is now open at www.fremingtontrailblazers.co.uk. Closes at noon on December 23. Fremington Trailblazers also needs marshals, with volunteers welcome.