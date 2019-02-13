Fire fighters were called to Short Close shortly after 9.15pm to find smoke issuing from the property. Crews discovered a fire in the kitchen of the semi-detached property involving a dishwasher. They attacked the fire with two jets and ventilated the property. Fire fighters wearing breathing apparatus also rescued a bearded dragon lizard from inside the house. They ventilated a small amount of smoke from the neighbouring propertly and got to work dampening down any hotspots. The cause of the fire was accidental.