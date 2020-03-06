Police are appealing for witnesses following the attack on a 20-year-old man in Bear Street on Sunday, March 1 which left him with a badly broken jaw.

He was approached by two men at around 3pm near to Alexandra Road, and was punched four times in the face and headbutted.

One of the suspects is thought to be in his early to mid-20s and was described as wearing black tracksuit bottoms, black shoes and an orange Canada Goose coat.

He was walking with a black and brown Staffordshire bull terrier type dog.

The other is thought to be in his mid to late teens and was described as wearing a black tracksuit with a hooded top with red drawstrings underneath.

Anyone who saw anything, or drivers who were in the area at the time and have dashcam footage of the incident or suspects are asked to call 101, quoting CR/019396/20.