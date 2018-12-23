The grant from Torridge District Council’s Community Grants scheme will help with the renewal of the site which boasts a sports pitch and children’s play area.

The overall spend for the scheme is more than £73,000, with a large proportion earmarked for the replacement of worn out play equipment which were no longer practical or possible to repair.

The plans include new swings, trampoline, birds nest climbing frame, slides, tunnels and other eye catching features.

The whole process was in part kicked off by a parent led pre-school group located at the village hall who had managed to raise £150 through various activities.

Torridge District Councillor and ward member, Rosemary Lock, said: “I was really pleased that we were able to support this scheme in one of our more rural parishes and look forward with eager anticipation to it being fully completed.”