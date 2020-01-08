The beacon will be lit on Potter's Hill near Woolacombe at dawn on Thursday, January 9.

It is one of 17 beacons being lit across the UK. Other locations in the South West include Chapel Carn Brea in Cornwall, Killerton near Exeter, and Glastonbury Tor in Somerset.

The beacons mark the moment the charity was founded by Octavia Hill, Sir Robert Hunter and Canon Hardwicke Rawnsley to give people access to nature, beauty and history.

In setting up the National Trust in 1895 - to preserve places of historic interest and natural beauty for the benefit of the nation - the founders acknowledged the threat and the need to do something about it. Over the course of the past 125 years, the charity has focused its efforts on where it felt the need was greatest.