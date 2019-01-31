Applications to become a beach lifeguard are now open, with roles available in North Devon and beyond.

Applicants receive training in search and rescue as well as lifesaving and casualty care techniques.

Henry Irvine, a lead lifeguard supervisor for the RNLI in Devon, said: “Working as a lifeguard is a unique and rewarding experience – you get to call the beach your office for a start.

“This is a demanding job requiring commitment, skill and a clear head, but it’s also a job that is truly life changing.

“We’re looking for people with courage, determination and the ability to put their training into action and make the right decision if someone’s life is in danger. It is an incredibly rewarding role.”

To find out more and apply, visit the RNLI’s became a lifeguard website.