Beach huts at Woolacombe have been dislodged or broken by the high tides during Storm Ellen. Picture: Richard Walden Beach huts at Woolacombe have been dislodged or broken by the high tides during Storm Ellen. Picture: Richard Walden

Around 20 of the huts on the beach have been dislodged or broken up after gusts of up to 60mph combined with large waves and high spring tides on Thursday evening (August 20) and Friday morning (August 21).

Richard Walden, a Woolacombe local who captured the scenes on video, said there was debris everywhere as the huts, which were positioned ‘well above the high tide line’, fell victim to the conditions.

He added: “The beach huts are hugely popular with visitors in the summer months and this will be devastating for people who had left possessions in them during their stay here.”

A yellow warning remains in force for much of the UK until 6pm on Friday (August 21).

Beach huts along Woolacombe beach on Friday morning. Picture: Richard Woolmer Beach huts along Woolacombe beach on Friday morning. Picture: Richard Woolmer

The warning said winds are expected to gradually ease during late afternoon and into the evening.