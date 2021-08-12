Published: 6:10 PM August 12, 2021

North Devon MP Selaine Saxby has expressed her concern as the BBC changes its transmission platforms across the county.

The BBC has closed its transmission of Medium Wave radio from the Devon transmitter.

It is all part of the broadcaster's commitment to a digital future for radio.

It says on its website that in the past few years it has funded local DAB expansion, made all local radio stations available on digital terrestrial TV (such as Freeview), and it has transformed its online and mobile offering with BBC Sounds.

It maintains the majority of radio listening in the UK now is digital, and digital listening is continuing to grow.

It adds: "We want to make our services available to you when and how you want them, but it’s also right that the BBC continues to ensure that the ways we distribute our services represent good value for money for you, the licence fee payer.‘

But MP Mrs Saxby says: "Whilst in Combe Martin I was speaking to the owner of a local store who has been contacted by several elderly local residents who were concerned that they could not get BBC Radio Devon anymore. "The BBC Local Radio Medium Wave broadcasts stopped in Devon on August 3. It is not broken, MW broadcast have been closing down across the country over the last ten years. You can still get your local radio on FM or digital, but I am concerned that not everybody knows this. Access to local news is vital and I am glad the North Devon Gazette is helping get the message out to people."

The BBC accepts that changes will impact on some listeners but says that it wants to make sure that people listening to these transmissions will be able to use other methods to hear the same programmes.

Radio Devon will continue to be on FM and digital outputs (such as DAB BBC Radio Devon / BBCDevon, digital television on channel 720, or BBC Sounds). For most people, re-tuning their radios or cars to FM or DAB is likely to be the simplest solution.

103.4FM - Countywide

95.8FM - Exeter

95.7FM - Plymouth

96.0FM - Okehampton

94.8FM - North Devon

104.3FM - Torbay and South Hams