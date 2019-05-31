Nick Knowles and the team are heading to Barnstaple this July to take on a big build as they look to transform the home and lives of a local family.

The show is on the search for tradespeople and suppliers who are willing to be part of the show by donating their time, skills, supplies and materials for the big build, which takes place between Tuesday, July 23 and Thursday, August 1.

There will be a chance for those interested in getting involved to take a look at the build at a special trades day, which is being held on Wednesday, July 3.

Show-makers promise hot meals, the experience and a lifetime and the chance to turn a family's life around by getting involved.

Those interested are asked to email diysosbarnstaple@bbc.co.uk with their trade, availability and telephone contact details.