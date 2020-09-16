Barnstaple's Rob Starbuck at the start of his 80km epic Battle of Britain 80 Challenge at 6am in Barnstaple Square. Barnstaple's Rob Starbuck at the start of his 80km epic Battle of Britain 80 Challenge at 6am in Barnstaple Square.

Rob Starbuck completed the Battle of Britain Virtual 80km Challenge on the date of the anniversary yesterday (Tuesday, September 15) in 10 hours and 30 minutes to raise money for North Devon-based The Veterans Charity.

Starting at 6am in Barnstaple Square, he ran and walked along the Tarka Trail towards Fremington, Instow, Bideford, Northam and on to Westward Ho! a distance of 25 miles before turning around and heading back the same way including Northam Burrows, a total distance of 56.4 miles.

Rob said: “I did the VC Battle of Britain 80 Challenge because I have strong family connections with the military, my brothers and sister served and I wanted to contribute something to support those service personnel who are less fortunate and fall upon hard times.

“The Veterans Charity do this and more for veterans of all generations in as rapid a manner as possible, I really want to raise as much as I can to help this great cause and I hope people will sponsor me.”

If you would like to sponsor Rob, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robstarbuck2020.