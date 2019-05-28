The British Hen Welfare Trust's network of 900-plus volunteers will be flocking to farms all over the UK to take hens out of their cages, with the end goal being to rehome them in people's back gardens - but the charity needs the public's help. With more than 14,000 ladies looking to start their free-range retirements in a single month, the charity is appealing to people who have a bit of extra space in their back garden plus a passion for animals to get in touch. Most of the hens being rehomed have been living in cages for 18 months, working hard to lay eggs for supermarkets and to go into processed foods. Once they reach that age their egg laying slows down so they are sent to slaughter. That is, unless the BHWT steps in to rehome them as pets. The charity can't guarantee the hens will continue laying, but nine times out of 10 you'll get enough eggs to enjoy a free-range egg breakfast. Jane Howorth, BHWT Founder and co-ordinator for Devon said: