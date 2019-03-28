Katy Forrester with her BASH Award and certificate. Katy Forrester with her BASH Award and certificate.

The Devon Be Safe, Be Aware, Be Healthy (BASH) Awards were held at Westpoint, Exeter on Friday, March 22.

Paul Greenstreet, Kyle Clark, Katy Bannister and James Russell, all from Barnstaple, and Miriam Kerr from Bideford all won awards on the night.

There were seven award categories and more than 70 nominations considered.

Paul won the award for taking up a new sport or responsibility after joining Barnstaple Ability FC having never played any sport.

Paul Greenstreet with Chief Superintendent Sam de Reya. Paul Greenstreet with Chief Superintendent Sam de Reya.

Miriam was a joint winner of the act of bravery award after she faced her fear of confined spaces to see her favourite group, S Club Seven.

The act of kindness award went to Kyle, who organised a funding project for a portable defibrillator for Barnstaple Ability FC. When one of his own draw tickets was drawn first he kindly gave the prize - a framed Arsenal picture – to one of his team mates.

Katy won the keep safe ambassador award for her work with Help Ourselves Prevent Exploitation team, working with other colleagues with learning disabilities to raise awareness about sexual exploitation.

James was a joint winner of the community champion award for his volunteer work at RHS Rosemoor, The Gateway Club and Barnstaple Ability FC.

James Russell with Chief Superintendent Sam de Reya. James Russell with Chief Superintendent Sam de Reya.

The awards ceremony is organised by Devon and Cornwall Police, the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner, Devon Link Up and ROC Active - two key charities involved in supporting people with learning disability in the county.

Chief Superintendent Sam de Reya, commander for north, east and west Devon, said: “It was a privilege to be part of the BASH celebrations on Friday and I am incredibly proud that Devon and Cornwall Police is a driving force in this amazing event.

“We take our involvement with all communities very seriously but we know that our relationship with the most vulnerable in society, and the amazing people who help those vulnerable people live full and rewarding lives, is absolutely vital.

“The work of our diverse communities’ teams puts them at the heart of this community and the BASH awards is an appropriate celebration of that community.”