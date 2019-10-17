The Bideford Library Work Club was set up in May 2018 by a group of partner organisations, including LiveWest, Libraries Unlimited, Learn Devon, TTVS, PLUSS, Positive People, JCP, Alabare, CSW.

By August 2019, 220 people had benefitted from the service.

More than 50 have been helped into employment and many more have entered training, attended mock interviews, had CVs updated, expanded and updated their digital skills.

Following this success, Libraries Unlimited decided to expand and offer services to Barnstaple and the towns and rural communities of North Devon.

The official launch of the Barnstaple Work Club was attended by the various partners as well as North Devon Council chairman Frank Biederman and Councillor Robbie Mack.

Mr Biederman said: "It was a great pleasure to attend and meet all the partners involved in the work club. I would encourage anyone looking to find a job, up-skilling or a change of career to pop in and take advantage of this excellent free service."

Mr Mack added: "Long-term unemployment can take a real hit to a person's sense of self, but everybody has something to offer.

"I am so glad to see this hand up being offered now when it is more needed than ever. Initiatives like the Barnstaple Work Club help people discover all they can be."

Guy Braga, community connector from LiveWest Housing, said: "We are proud to have been one of the key funders of the work club since its inception in Bideford over a year ago and now to be helping with its establishment in Barnstaple.

"I would like to highlight that these work clubs are not just for people wishing to get into work but is open to anyone of any age and employment status."

North Devon MP Peter Heaton-Jones visited following the launch and said: "Already the team are doing fantastic work, giving practical advice to job-seekers and importantly helping to boost their confidence when it comes to the application and interview process. I know the club will make a real difference to so many people, and I'll continue to support it."