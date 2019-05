The restaurant in the High Street scooped the top honours at the annual Wimpy of the Year awards.

Franchisee Rob Malek and his 19-strong team scored highly in attention to detail, customer care and team performance at the 100-seater restaurant.

The Barnstaple Wimpy was one of three winners, with Upminster and Southend Victoria also taking honours.

Each of the first placed restaurants in the three regions won a holiday for two to Jamaica.

Wimpy Barnstaple's Pip and Rob Malek celebrate their win. Wimpy Barnstaple's Pip and Rob Malek celebrate their win.

Mr Malek said: "It's brilliant. As a family business we pride ourselves on quality, great customer service and looking after our most important assets - our staff, and we will be taking them all out for a slap-up celebration meal to say thank you."

The Barnstaple restaurant is one of 68 Wimpy restaurants across the UK.

Mr Malek is the second in his generation to run a Wimpy, and met his wife Pip when she worked at the Barnstaple restaurant.