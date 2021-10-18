Barnstaple Waterstones to host first event since March 2020

Published: 11:46 AM October 18, 2021

On the October 19, the Waterstones in Barnstaple will be opening its doors for the first in-store book event since the start of Covid-19 lockdowns in 2020.

The last event in the store was 19 months ago in March 2020 to mark World Book Day and, due to COVID-19 restrictions, there have been no in-person book or author events in the store since.

Poppy Flaxman, the manager of Waterstones Barnstaple, said: “A bookshop sings when it is full of people celebrating the written word. I am excited to be able to open our doors again to host our first in-store event in 19 months.

“It seems fitting that it is with Sir Michael Barber, not only a local author but one whose latest book, Accomplishment, has great lessons and important messages for us all as we come out of a period of such unprecedented challenge and change.

“I loved Michael's book and his advice on how to accomplish difficult things, and I look forward to putting it into practice.”

Sir Michael Barber is a world-renowned expert in education, government reform and the implementation of ambitious change in complicated systems and organisations.

He was the founder and first head of the Prime Minister's Delivery Unit under UK Prime Minister Tony Blair and has recently been advising the current UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well as other leaders around the world.

Michael has published several books and leading publications. His latest book Accomplishment: How to Achieve Ambitious and Challenging Things, published by Penguin this year, draws on the stories of historic and modern heroes - from Galileo to Rosa Parks, Gareth Southgate to Justin Trudeau - and blends anecdote and strategy to trace a blueprint for accomplishment that can be applied to any area of life.

Sir Michael Barber said: “As a local resident, a lover of literature and an advocate for the importance of book stores, it is an honour to be the first author back inside the store.

“I started writing this book before the pandemic but it feels like this is now a perfect time to be thinking about achieving ambitious and challenging things. Whatever people aspire to achieve - running a marathon or planting a garden through to transforming a school or even providing a public service to millions - I hope the stories and lessons within the book can help bridge the gap between vision and reality.”