How the proposed Barnstaple Wetherspoon beer garden on The Strand would appear. How the proposed Barnstaple Wetherspoon beer garden on The Strand would appear.

The pub giant had submitted plans that would see the existing green space and quadrant area opposite the Watergate pub and next to the River Taw become a beer garden for the pub, although it would be physically separate from the pub by The Strand.

But concerns about crime, anti-social behaviour, and intoxicated patrons crossing the road had led to planners recommending the application be refused by the council’s planning committee.

When they met on Wednesday (March 15) to consider the application, they chose to defer the scheme to allow further discussions between the applicant and the council to take place.

After the meeting, Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: “Wetherspoon can confirm that at the planning meeting the application was adjourned for the council to work with Wetherspoon to try and get something that is acceptable to all parties.

The Water Gate on The Strand in Barnstaple. Picture: Google The Water Gate on The Strand in Barnstaple. Picture: Google

“Wetherspoon will meet with the local authority as soon as possible to discuss the options.”

Council planners had recommending that the application be refused, due to loss of public open space, impact on a conservation area, more potential for anti-social behaviour and the potential for accidents with people crossing the road.