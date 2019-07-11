Barnstaple Pilot Gig Club has completed the purchase of a former warehouse in Rolle Quay after raising £200,000 in 20 months. As well as a base for the club, the building is envisaged as a centre for other clubs and communal meeting place for the people of Barnstaple and surrounding areas. The club raised £30,000 for the purchase of the building itself through fundraising events, and received grants from Sport England, Fullabrook CIC, Trusthouse Charitable Foundation, Garfield Weston, Bernard Sunley, Investors in Devon and Barnstaple Town Council. Barnstaple Pilot Gig Club chairman Kevin Ward said: