Barnstaple Pilot Gig Club has completed the purchase of a former warehouse in Rolle Quay after raising £200,000 in 20 months.

As well as a base for the club, the building is envisaged as a centre for other clubs and communal meeting place for the people of Barnstaple and surrounding areas.

The club raised £30,000 for the purchase of the building itself through fundraising events, and received grants from Sport England, Fullabrook CIC, Trusthouse Charitable Foundation, Garfield Weston, Bernard Sunley, Investors in Devon and Barnstaple Town Council.

Barnstaple Pilot Gig Club chairman Kevin Ward said: "We are immensely grateful to all of the club members and the people of Barnstaple who have supported our own fund-raising efforts, managing to raise more than £30,000 in the past year and a half.

"We also owe a huge debt of gratitude to all of the grant funders who responded so well to our proposed project, to raise the balance of the funds needed."

The next step for the club is to complete renovation work on the building to transform provide a boathouse, workshop and meeting room.

The club has set a target to complete that work by February 24, 2020, which will also mark its 10th anniversary.

Mr Ward added: "I am confident on past performance that the club members and the people of Barnstaple will rally round to ensure that we achieve this target, and the club will go from strength to strength."