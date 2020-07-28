The 31-year-old, who was originally convicted for breaching a restraining order, left his bail hostel in Camborne, Cornwall, on Friday, July 24.

Police said he has since been seen in Barnstaple. He has family links in the town as well as in the Paignton area.

Numerous enquiries have been made by police to locate and arrest him.

Officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings of Hill immediately.

Anyone who sees him, or knows of his whereabouts, is asked to contact police on 999, quoting log number 34 of 24/07/20.