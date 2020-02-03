VE Festival will take place in the town centre on Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10.

The festival is being put together by Barnstaple-based organisation The Veterans Charity, and marks the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The two-day event will take place across various locations in the town, including the Square, Pannier Market and Butchers Row.

Plans include a 1940s themed evening in the Square where there will be a special visual presentation, Countdown to Victory, created especially for the event by the team behind Ilfracombe Remembers. There will also be live performances from singer Tamsin Ball.

Sunday's event will take place in the Pannier Market and Butchers Row, with live music throughout the day from the likes of The Liberty Sisters, Golden Coast Big Band, and more from Tamsin.

There will be another local history presentation and a special World War Two 'Time Tunnel', as well as a children's street party with magic and a Punch and Judy Show by Dave Hendy.

There will also be plenty of displays, exhibits, dancing, food and drink.

Event creator and CEO of The Veterans Charity, Danny Greeno, said: "North Devon has a very rich history associated with World War Two and with VE Day 75 being celebrated across the world, we wanted to put something very special together for everyone in the region to enjoy as well as promote greater awareness of our local history and how those events have shaped our lives today.

"We've lined up some incredible entertainment and attractions including something very special indeed which is being created by the team behind the spectacular Ilfracombe Remembers display."

The festival will be free to enter, with donations going to The Veterans Charity. It is hoped thousands will attend the events and help to support the charity, as well as pay their respects to those who served.

For more information, visit www.vefestival.co.uk

