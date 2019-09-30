Shocking incident on footbridge that runs over A361 (between Whiddon Valley and Bishops Tawton roundabout). Breeze block deliberately dropped through windscreen of a car... at 03:13hrs today. Incredibly no injuries...we need to know who did this? Supt TD Quote log 43 30/09/19 pic.twitter.com/Pi5J846a4s — NWDevonPolice (@NWDevonPolice) September 30, 2019

The middle of the Enterprise van was smashed when the block was deliberately dropped from the bridge over the A361 between Whiddon Valley and the Bishops Tawton roundabout at 3.13am on Monday, September 30.

Miraculously, no one was injured.

Police have launched an immediate appeal to find the culprits and believe somebody must know who did this.

North Devon Superintendent Toby Davies said: "It must have been absolutely terrifying. That's why we are taking it so seriously, because it's already a serious incident but could have been a lot worse and somebody could easily have been killed in this situation.

The damage to the van's eindscreen up close after a block was dropped on it from a Barnstaple bridge. Picture: Tony Gussin The damage to the van's eindscreen up close after a block was dropped on it from a Barnstaple bridge. Picture: Tony Gussin

"I have a feeling that somebody out there knows something, so please pass it on to us."

Anyone who has any information is asked to call 101, quoting log 43 of 30/09/19 or email 101@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk .