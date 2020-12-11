Witness appeal after Barnstaple hit and run as van knocks over pedestrian

Published: 12:52 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 4:55 PM December 16, 2020

Witnesses are being sought after an alleged hit and run in Barnstaple when a van knocked down a woman pedestrian.

Police have asked for information following the collision between the woman and a white van in the Sticklepath area on Wednesday, December 9.

At around 5.15pm on Station Road, near Halfords, the van, similar to a Ford Transit, knocked a woman over and drove off.

She suffered concussion and spent the spent the night in hospital. She also had torn fibres in her leg and tyre marks were left on her trousers.

Anyone who saw the incident, was in the area at the time and saw the van, or has dashcam or CCTV footage which may have captured the incident or the van before or after the collision, is asked to contact police by calling 101 or emailing 101@dc.police.uk quoting log number 499, 9/12/20.