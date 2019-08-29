There will be displays and activities at Bogey Trails in Rock Park for the Barnstaple Urban Sports Festival. Picture: Bogey Trails There will be displays and activities at Bogey Trails in Rock Park for the Barnstaple Urban Sports Festival. Picture: Bogey Trails

The event is spread across various locations around the town and aims to showcase a range of adrenaline sports as well as plenty of family entertainment and activities.

Highlights of the festival-style event include skateboarding, BMX competitions and demonstrations, scooter sessions, roller-skating, parkour, have-a-go sessions, street food, live music, stalls and traders.

Activities and displays will be held at Bogey trails, Rock Park (11am to 4pm), Rock Park Skatepark (10am to 4pm), The Square (all day), The Pannier Market (10am to 4pm), The Strand (all day) and North Devon Leisure Centre (1pm to 4pm).

Barnstaple town centre manager, Hannah Harrington said: "Barnstaple's first Urban Sports Festival is a matter of days away now and we can't wait.

"This free to attend event will be a great day out for the whole family, with plenty of fun and experiences on offer for children and adults alike. Don't miss out; come along and enjoy the day with us."

North Devon Council deputy leader Malcolm Prowse added: "We are perfectly placed in Barnstaple to host the Urban Sports Festival and we are very proud to be welcoming such an exciting array of sports and events to our town.

"I hope the people of North Devon will come along in their droves to enjoy all of the free entertainment and opportunities on offer across Barnstaple."