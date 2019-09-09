Scenes from Barnstaple Urban Sports Festival 2019. Picture: Matt Smart Scenes from Barnstaple Urban Sports Festival 2019. Picture: Matt Smart

Various locations around the town played host to a range of adrenaline sports in perfect conditions over the course of the day.

The Bogey trails in Rock Park hosted some incredible BMX trickery and competitions all day, and next door people of all ages took part in workshops, competitions and open practice sessions in the skate park.

The Square saw jaw-dropping demonstrations from Andrei Burton and Pip Anderson in a man-versus-machine show which combined mountain biking and free-running, and those wanting to get involved could take on the have-a-go pump track and parkour sessions.

Trials rider Aaron Beel was performing demos on The Strand, which also hosted roller skating demos, and a kids' strider arena.

In the Pannier Market a dual pump track ran alongside food and craft stalls, while over in the Leisure Centre there were have-a-go roller skating sessions.

