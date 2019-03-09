Club historian John Clarke has penned Barnstaple Town FC - The Best Bits, a journey through the club’s title-winning seasons complete with archive photos of the teams and players, as well as programmes and souvenirs.

It relives the championship years of 1950, 1953, 1994 and their 2015 Toolstation Western League Division One title.

The book also looks back at the four times Barum made it to the first round of the FA Cup, and their Devon Professional Cup triumph in 1953.

The Best Bits will also reveal Barnstaple Town’s greatest team.

Barnstaple Town receive the Toolstation Western League first division trophy. Pic: Jay Smith Barnstaple Town receive the Toolstation Western League first division trophy. Pic: Jay Smith

“I thought it was important to put this town into print,” said John.

Profits made from the sale of the book, which costs £11, will be shared between charity Everything Ellie and the Barnstaple Town FC Ground Improvement Fund.

Barnstaple Town FC - The Best Bits is available at the club office on matchdays, or by contacting John on 01271 374055.