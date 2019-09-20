In a statement, the club said its board has 'received and regretfully accepted the resignation' of the manager.

Steve Holland has assumed the role of caretaker manager for the upcoming trip to Willand Rovers this weekend.

The club's statement said: "The club would like to place on record its thanks to Aaron for the drive and passion that he has brought to the role since taking charge in December 2018.

"Aaron will always remain a legend at the club, making well over 300 appearances including as a player and captain of Barry Yeo's all-conquering side that achieved double promotions from Western League Division One to the Southern League."

The club said it welcomes contact from interested parties for the position of manager. Contact club chairman Bob Chamberlain on 07771 532787.