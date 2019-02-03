An artist's impression of how the Oliver Buildings in Barnstaple could look if the latest plans for the site are given the green light. Picture: Acorn An artist's impression of how the Oliver Buildings in Barnstaple could look if the latest plans for the site are given the green light. Picture: Acorn

The council’s planning and transportation committee recommended approval for the Grade II-listed buildings to be modified at a meeting on Thursday evening.

As well as alterations to the former Shapland and Petter factory and removal of buildings added since 1960, the masterplan from Acorn Property Group and Anchorwood Develpment Ltd includes four new buildings, one of which being a six-storey tower.

Councillor Ian Williams, who recommended approval, said: “They have put a lot of effort into this project, discussed it with plenty of public meetings, have kept us up to speed with what’s going on, and they are going to retain the buildings.

“Let’s let them get on with it. We need something done with it, so lets give them the chance.”

Councillor Ian Roome added: “We need to do something with these buildings because they are looking in a right state.

“Something needs to be done and we’ve got people who want to keep the character of the building and give Barnstaple something workable.”