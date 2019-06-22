North Devon Highways and Traffic Orders Committee is being recommended to back a consultation to ban all traffic from entering Cross Street between 10am and 4pm when it meets on Thursday (June 20). Vehicles are already prohibited from accessing Cross Street at any time, Monday to Friday, and on Saturday between 10am and 4pm, but with an exception for loading, taxis and blue badge holders. The proposals would mean Cross Street, the High Street and Butchers Row cannot be accessed by vehicles during the day, ending conflict between pedestrians and vehicles. The proposals follow a walking tour of Barnstaple with a representative from the Royal National Institute for the Blind that took place in 2017 that identified six highway hazards in the area. A report from Meg Booth, Devon County Council's chief officer for highways, infrastructure, development and waste, said: