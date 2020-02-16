Great Western Railway have announced all lines between Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple are blocked, and services running to and from these stations will be cancelled.

The disruption is expected to last until the end of the day (Sunday) and all services on the Barnstaple branch line have been suspended.

Rail replacement services are in operation from stations between Exeter St Davids and Barnstaple,

However, journey times likely to take considerably longer by road, and could potentially take up to an extra hour.

Passengers have been asked to check station signs and wait for replacement road transport at the designated stop. Customers are advised that the replacement bus services may run later than the advertised train times due to the extra time taken by road between stations, and the time needed for loading and unloading passengers and luggage at each stop.

Passengers choosing not to travel on Sunday can use their tickets on Monday February, 17 or Tuesday, February 18, or claim their money back if they do not travel at all.

Great Western Railway has recommended that hose still choosing to travel today (Sunday) should travel on an earlier service, all tickets will be valid.