David Boydell will sett off from Barnstaple Square at around 5.15am on Saturday, July 6 and hopes to arrive at Birmingham City Council House about 18 hours later.

Apart from the odd break, he is not planning to stop and hopes to complete the journey from the West Country to the Midlands in 80-mile chunks through the day.

David said he had been meaning to cycle the route for some time and hopes people will support his efforts by donating to the hospice via his online JustGiving page.

He wanted to support the charity because his late mother would have gone into a hospice at Wolverhampton but passed away the day before she was due to attend.

His wife's aunt also died at a hospice in Birmingham.

If you would like to support him go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bigbikeride2019 and you can follow his progress on The Big Big Big Barnstaple to Birmingham Bike Ride Facebook page.