Barnstaple to Bideford line - pipedream or reality?

Energy prices are going up so fast, we wonder where it will end. Petrol and diesel prices are at a record high and this was all beginning before the effect of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

These rocketing prices in the cost of transport will push up inflation and make everything more expensive to buy. As someone put on Facebook, last year we weren’t allowed to travel more than five miles, this year many will not be able to afford to drive more than five miles.

This doesn’t make life easy in a rural area like North Devon. Cycling, walking and public transport are going to become more and more popular. Unfortunately, the public transport in much of our area is very limited. Some of our villages get very few buses and only part of North Devon is served by the Barnstaple to Exeter railway.

At the last Full North Devon Council meeting, Councillor Graham Lofthouse, lead member for Climate Change, moved a motion to support the re-instatement of the Bideford to Barnstaple train line for passengers and other services.

This will now be debated by a future Strategy and Resources Committee. In drawing up the motion, Councillor Lofthouse had worked with Fremington parish councillor Tim Steer, who is the Director of Bideford Railway Heritage Centre and ACE Rail lead.

The motion gave six reasons why a link between Bideford and Barnstaple would be of benefit to Northern Devon:

To provide an alternative method of transport between the two major towns of North Devon and, in particular, to help reduce vehicle commuter traffic.

To help alleviate some of the current traffic congestion that occurs, particularly at rush hour at the Cedar’s roundabout and the Sticklepath Hill area of Barnstaple.

To help reduce the greenhouse gases (GHG) traffic emissions by using electric trains in an effort to meet the Devon Carbon Net Zero target.

To link Torridge and the coastal strip, including Bickington, Fremington, Yelland and Instow with the wider country via the Exeter Tarka line connection.

To bring more prosperity to residents who will be connected with the line and to the wider area.

To open up easier access for tourists to visit the area.

The motion also requested NDC to include the aim of providing a rail link between Barnstaple and Bideford in the joint North Devon/ Torridge local plan, which is currently being revised.

A scheme like this does cost a lot of money and NDC is not responsible for public transport, so Councillor Lofthouse requested working with partners and organisations to lobby those who may help to make this happen, including Great British Rail, Devon County Council and the Government.

There are a number of organisations already looking to support the re-instatement of the Bideford to Barnstaple train line but clearly a feasibility study would need to take place. For example, is there room to have a line adjacent to the Tarka trail or would that not be possible because the trail is used by walkers and cyclists?

Many hoops will need to be overcome to make this happen. Some might argue that perhaps it would be more realistic to improve the Barnstaple to Exeter line and speed up the service. It is already used by many people and has become even more popular in recent years. Perhaps improving the bus services should be a priority.

So, is this a pipe dream or could it become a reality? Certainly, it will take some effort and lobbying to get the finance to do something like this but it could be the first step to further expansion of the rail network in our area.

After a gap of nearly 50 years, daily passenger rail services have returned to Okehampton. The Dartmoor Line opened on November 20, 2021 and is the first line to be reinstated under the Department for Transport’s 'Restoring your Railway' initiative. Is it desirable that a similar thing should happen here?