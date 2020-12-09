The Taw View store on Seven Brethren is holding its first ever Drive into Christmas event with showings of two family favourites in Arthur Christmas (5pm) and Elf (7.30pm).

All proceeds will be donated to North Devon’s hospital charity Over and Above.

There will be food from North Devon Hog Roast and classic cinema snacks with a festive edge, plus a visit from a very special guest.

Taw View manager Paddy Williams said: “It’s a great opportunity to bring festive cheer to our local community on what has been a difficult year for us all, and also raise some much-needed funds for our wonderful local hospital charity Over And Above.”

Audio will be provided via your Apple or android smart phones, which can then be either paired with your car system or moviegoers can take a Bluetooth speaker paired to their phone.

Tickets are priced at £20 per car and can be purchased online at www.bit.ly/driveintochristmas .