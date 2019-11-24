Aimee Stanley, aged 16, took her role seriously when she became head of fundraising at Pilton Community College.

She and mum Claudia baked up a storm of cupcakes which they sold at cake stalls to raise £451 for Barnstaple charity Amigos.

Aimee has featured in the Gazette several times for her fundraising efforts - from the age of 11 when she raised more than £1,000 by swimming 22 miles over three months.

In 2017 we reported how she swam 44 miles to raise £2,000 for Families in Grief (FiG).

Thanks to the efforts of Aimee and her mum, the school now has enough funds to sponsor an additional two children, meaning that Pilton is now supporting four children in Uganda.

Aimee, now studying at Petroc, said: "I wanted to fundraise for Amigos because I thought if I could access education, everyone should be able to.

"It doesn't seem fair that some children can't afford to go to school - I wanted to do my bit to help."