Parkwood Leisure has been appointed as official contractor for the £15million centre, which will be built on the site next to the Tarka Tennis Centre.

The project is being funded by North Devon Council (NDC), Sport England and the Coastal Communities Fund.

The centre will be built by Speller Metcalfe, with an expected completion date of spring 2022.

The new centre will include Devon’s first ‘endless ski slope’ for indoor skiing, snowboarding and tobogganing, a 25m eight-lane competition swimming pool with movable floor, 20m four-lane learner pool, sports hall with four badminton courts, a large gym, two exercise studios and a spinning studio with virtual experience.

There will also be a reception area and café, indoor soft play area and outdoor play area.

NDC leader, Councillor David Worden said: “The current leisure centre is now at the end of it’s commercial life and in need of replacement. The landmark new centre will be a focal point not just for local residents but for visitors from further afield and will add to the area’s tourism offer.

“I’d also like to reassure people that Tarka Tennis Centre, Falcons Gymnastics Academy and North Devon Leisure Centre will all remain open throughout the build.”