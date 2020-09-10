A man has been detained after a big police presence converged on the Sticklepath area of Barnstaple today (Thursday, September 10).
Police said they were called to Osborne Terrace at around 10.25am to reports of concern for welfare of a man.
A statement said officers were on scene liaising with him into the afternoon and a man was eventually detained without incident before 4pm.
Police said enquiries are still ongoing at the scene and searches are being made of the property.
Update 5.30pm: Police said all enquiries at the property had been concluded and all was in order. All officers at the scene have been stood down.