Police said they were called to Osborne Terrace at around 10.25am to reports of concern for welfare of a man.

A statement said officers were on scene liaising with him into the afternoon and a man was eventually detained without incident before 4pm.

Police said enquiries are still ongoing at the scene and searches are being made of the property.

Update 5.30pm: Police said all enquiries at the property had been concluded and all was in order. All officers at the scene have been stood down.