Barnstaple's old steam fire engine pictured in Castle Street. Picture: North Devon Athenaeum Barnstaple's old steam fire engine pictured in Castle Street. Picture: North Devon Athenaeum

The Steam Rally is returning for another year to show historic vehicles and fair rides through the day from 12noon, starting with a vintage road run.

Organiser Melanie Lovering said: "We will have about six steam engines on the road rally at midday.

"They will leave Seven Brethren Bank at noon, travel over Barnstaple Bridge, along to the civic centre then to Mermaid Walk, along Bouport Street and pass the Queen's Hall."

It is hoped that the Mayor of Barnstaple Alan Rennles, Councillor Frank Biederman and the town clerk will be going along the route in one of the engines.

On the square there will be a marquee fairground and a fair model exhibition including the 1892 Shand Mason Borough Fire Engine purchased by the museum earlier this year.

The engines will be parked up at the square alongside the other vehicles and fun fair rides.

There will be vintage bikes, models and prams on show at the square.