Changes to the December timetable by Great Western Railway for the Tarka Line service to Exeter meant bus passengers were unable to get to the station before the train departed.

Now Stagecoach South West has announced changes to its 21 service to ensure the two timetables match when the new GWR schedule begins on Sunday, December 15.

The problem was highlighted by a Gazette reader, who contacted us to say they had until now used the Bideford bus to get to the station in time for the 6.57am train.

The train timetable changes meant the bus would arrive too late to catch the first train and with a 'similar mismatch' for the second service.

On Wednesday, December 11 Stagecoach announced that the 21A bus will now depart Appledore at 5.37am on a week day, arriving at Barnstaple station for 6.20am in time for the connecting train to Exeter, which will leave the station at 6.28am.

The 21 service from Westward Ho! Co-op will depart at 6.30am on a week day and arrive at Barnstaple train station for 7.15am, in time for the connecting train to Exeter, which now leaves at 7.21am.

Paul Clark, operations director for Stagecoach South West, said: "We are pleased to announce service changes for the number 21 buses, making travel to Barnstaple rail station easier than ever and ensuring passengers can arrive with plenty of time to catch their train as they did before.

"We hope these changes encourage even more people to catch the bus to the station for their next train journey from Barnstaple and help reduce their carbon foot print."

For more details about the service updates, go to the Stagecoach website.