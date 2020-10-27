Two men in their 30s suffered stab wounds as a result of the incident in Bear Street on Monday afternoon (October 26).

Both men were taken to hospital with serious injuries. They both remain in hospital in a stable condition.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody.

Police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. A cordon remains in place at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

Police were called to Bear Street at around 4.20pm on Monday afternoon following reports of a disorder involving three people.

Anyone with information relating to the incident is asked to call police on 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log number 579 of October 26, 2020.